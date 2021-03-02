Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SES. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.73.

SES opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.96 million and a P/E ratio of -11.45. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

