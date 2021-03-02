Secure Energy Services Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

SES stock opened at C$3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.05. The stock has a market cap of C$513.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

