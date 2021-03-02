SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

SEAS opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

