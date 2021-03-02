SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $567.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

