Seaport Global Securities Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

NDSN opened at $193.78 on Monday. Nordson has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

