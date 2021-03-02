SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 23% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $28,474.07 and $138.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

