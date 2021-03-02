Scotiabank Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $90.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

TRI opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

