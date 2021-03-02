Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Scor in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Commerzbank lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.39.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

