Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Scor in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.
Scor stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.39.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.