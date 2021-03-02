SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Shares of SCPL stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 1,206,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.