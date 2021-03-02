Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 13,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,879. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.