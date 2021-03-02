Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBSNF. UBS Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $41.35 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

