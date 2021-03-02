SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Barclays

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $247.94 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.12. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,652.82 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 28.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

