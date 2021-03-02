SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $291.00 to $277.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC opened at $247.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,652.82 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.12. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 3,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after acquiring an additional 192,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

