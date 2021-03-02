Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,571 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $62.20 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

