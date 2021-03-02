Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1,186.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

