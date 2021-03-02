Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 194,167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,708,922 shares of company stock worth $286,975,655 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

