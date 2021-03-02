Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,261 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

