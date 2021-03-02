Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Anthem by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after buying an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $32,394,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $311.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

