Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 331 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

