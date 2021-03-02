Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SCZC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 2,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. Santa Cruz County Bank has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

