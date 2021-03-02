Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SANA stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $44.60.
About Sana Biotechnology
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.