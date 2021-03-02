Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

