Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $22.12 on Monday. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

