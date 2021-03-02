salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $273.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $252.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.62.

NYSE:CRM opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,422,149 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

