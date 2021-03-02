SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.42. 1,438,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,032,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

SAIL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,311 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6,035.96 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

