SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.42. 1,438,104 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,032,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.
SAIL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.
In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6,035.96 and a beta of 2.01.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
