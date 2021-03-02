Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce sales of $481.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $488.62 million and the lowest is $470.90 million. Saia posted sales of $446.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $9.38 on Monday, hitting $209.91. 175,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,562. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $165.16. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.