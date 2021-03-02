Safe Haven (SHA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00320567 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.