Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Trading 1.3% Higher

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.62. 88,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 151,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.37.
About Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.
