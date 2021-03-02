Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Trading 1.3% Higher

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.62. 88,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 151,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Sachem Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sachem Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 79.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

