Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,563 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $3,857,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of -133.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

