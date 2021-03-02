Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 123.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2,708.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.54 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,320. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

