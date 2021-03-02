Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 84.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,020. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.