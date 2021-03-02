Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Trinity Industries worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 163,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after buying an additional 148,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

