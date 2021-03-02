Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $395.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.27. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.61 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $53,767,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

