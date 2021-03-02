Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUBY opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

