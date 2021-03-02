Royce & Associates LP Sells 69,932 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,932 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Aegion were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aegion by 204.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aegion during the third quarter valued at $146,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegion alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

AEGN stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.27. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.