Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $832.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $35.48.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OBNK. Raymond James upped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.