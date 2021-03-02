Royce & Associates LP Lowers Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in RingCentral by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.43, for a total transaction of $216,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,596 shares in the company, valued at $55,288,842.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,599 shares of company stock worth $54,159,641. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Truist increased their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $385.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.60. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

