Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after buying an additional 15,963,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after buying an additional 559,180 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HP opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

