Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

