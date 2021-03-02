Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 95,147 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands’ End stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.