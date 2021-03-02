Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 166,121 VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 296,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 68,440 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIAO opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. VIA optronics AG has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

