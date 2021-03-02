Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $114.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.19.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

