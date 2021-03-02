Royal Bank of Canada Increases Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$3.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.44.

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.06. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.84.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

