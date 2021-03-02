Roth Capital Boosts The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target to $22.00

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCKT. TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $502.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 88.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 358,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 168,081 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,435,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 134,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

