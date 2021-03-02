Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 3,326 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.64. 109,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

