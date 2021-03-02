Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.45 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. 54,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

