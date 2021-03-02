Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $171,112,000 after buying an additional 3,224,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.15. 428,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,538,563. The stock has a market cap of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

