Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $332.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.96 and its 200 day moving average is $361.77. The company has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

