Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after buying an additional 2,742,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.