Rosenblatt Securities Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

