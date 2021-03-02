ROOBEE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $11.95 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.54 or 0.00477874 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

